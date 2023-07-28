Maine’s Wild Blueberry festival and Union Fair returns for its annual festivities

UNION, Maine (WABI) - Over 20,000 people are expected to be at the Union Fair this weekend.

“That’s what the fair was founded on was farmers, horse pulls, cattle pulls, dairy shows, sheep shows...we have all that,” Elwell

Including rides and of course the food. President of the fair Matt Elwell says it is also about celebrating the Maine state fruit.

“We are Maine’s wild blueberry festival and this is our 61st year of being wild blueberry festival. Today is blueberry festival day,” Elwell said.

To celebrate the tradition, they gave out about 1000 free blueberry pies. Fair goer Mark Browne says it was a great treat for his first experience at the fair.

“I was actually really excited because I love blueberry pancakes and I love blueberry pies so I thought of a whole fair dedicated to blueberries, where you get free blueberry pies, who can argue with that,” Mark Browne

“People don’t realize how much Maine produces. Maine produces 99 percent of the country’s consumption of wild blueberries,” Kaitlynn Bean said.

As the 2022 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen, Bean says she enjoys educating people about the history of the fair and enjoys the rides, when she can.

“I know I went on the carousel a couple of times with some girls last year who were super excited to meet me,” Bean said,

For Elwell, he says it is important to pass down the history of the fair that started more than a century ago.

“It is about community, it is about kids, obviously the future generations, we need them to get excited about agriculture and fairs and blueberries,” Elwell said.

“Everybody coming around, coming together, different generations, different geographical areas, to share this experience is really wonderful to see,” Mark Browne said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.