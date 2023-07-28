Maine woman with history of drug trafficking sentenced again

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A woman from the Oxford County town of Mexico who has a long criminal history will spend a year behind bars for trafficking crack cocaine.

Sara Paquette, 31, accepted a plea deal this week, pleading guilty to unlawful trafficking in crack cocaine, a class B crime. She was sentenced to three years in prison with all but one year suspended, followed by two years of supervised probation.

She will also forfeit $1,573 that she got from selling drugs. That money will go to the Rumford Police Department.

The court agreed to give Paquette time to get some things taken care of and ordered her to begin serving her sentence on Aug. 25.

Paquette was arrested in May 2020 in Rumford after police spotted her driving with a suspended license. When police searched her car, they found 25 individual doses of crack cocaine in plastic bags, packaged and ready for sale, along with $1,573 in suspected drug money.

In 2019, Paquette was convicted of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and was ordered to pay a $200 fine.

In 2018, she was convicted of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and was sentenced to two years in prison with all but six months suspended, plus two years of probation. She was also convicted in a separate case of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and was sentenced to serve four days in jail.

