Hot & Humid Today, More Comfortable This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Friday is looking like a toasty day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the 80s to near 90° and dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. When we combine the heat and humidity, its going to feel hotter with heat index values possibly reaching the low to mid-90s in spots away from the coast this afternoon. A cold front will approach the state this afternoon and could trigger a few showers or thunderstorms for areas north of Greenville and Millinocket later this afternoon and evening. A few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be possible across the rest of the state during the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the 60s to near 70°.

The aforementioned cold front will drop southward through the state Saturday. At the same time, a weak area of low pressure is forecast to move along that front as it crosses the state which will bring us a chance for some scattered showers Saturday especially from mid-morning through mid-afternoon with drier weather expected later in the day. The best chance of showers will be for areas around Bangor southward to the coast. Areas north of Bangor are expected to stay dry. Otherwise look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. Less humid air will move in behind the front Saturday so expect humidity levels to gradually drop from north to south across the state later in the morning through the afternoon. Sunday will be the best of the weekend days with cooler and less humid air in place. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine Sunday with highs in the 70s and dew points in the 50s. A weak cold front is forecast to move in on Monday and may bring a few showers across the state too. Otherwise Monday looks like a decent day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s. It looks like the cooler, less humid weather will stick around through all of next week.

One more humid day today then more comfortable air moves in this weekend! (wabi)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, very warm and humid. A late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm possible north of Greenville and Millinocket. Highs in the 80s to near 90°. Heat index values in the low to mid-90s. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Lows between 62°-70°. Light southwest wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible mainly south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Cooler and turning less humid. Highs in the 70s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Comfy. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

