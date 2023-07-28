Dover-Foxcroft man hospitalized after tractor trailer crash

Tractor trailer crash in Charleston
Tractor trailer crash in Charleston(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Dover-Foxcroft man was injured after a tractor trailer crash in Charleston Friday morning.

According to state police, Paul Jackson, 71, crashed the tractor trailer full of wood chips after experiencing a medical event.

Witnesses say the tractor trailer drove off the road without ever touching the brakes.

Jackson was transported to a Bangor hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Jamison Boutwell
Minot boy gets kidney transplant after viral TV5 story leads to match
David Geary
Portland craft beer maker David Geary has died at age 78
Cold front will bring a few showers & storms tonight. It will also bring relief from the heat &...
Humidity Breaks For The Weekend
Sentenced for drug trafficking
Maine woman with history of drug trafficking sentenced again