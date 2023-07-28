Dover-Foxcroft man hospitalized after tractor trailer crash

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Dover-Foxcroft man was injured after a tractor trailer crash in Charleston Friday morning.

According to state police, Paul Jackson, 71, crashed the tractor trailer full of wood chips after experiencing a medical event.

Witnesses say the tractor trailer drove off the road without ever touching the brakes.

Jackson was transported to a Bangor hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.