Dover-Foxcroft man hospitalized after tractor trailer crash
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Dover-Foxcroft man was injured after a tractor trailer crash in Charleston Friday morning.
According to state police, Paul Jackson, 71, crashed the tractor trailer full of wood chips after experiencing a medical event.
Witnesses say the tractor trailer drove off the road without ever touching the brakes.
Jackson was transported to a Bangor hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
