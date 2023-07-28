Dakin Pool’s entrance fees covered July 31 - Aug. 5

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A campaign that supports the Dakin Pool announced some exciting news for the remainder of summer.

Bangor non-profit jump in announced they will cover all entrance fees at the pool from July 31 to Aug. 5.

In addition to the news, on Aug. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm, the Darling’s Ice Cream Truck for a Cause will be handing out free frozen treats at the pool for a donation to jump in.

For more information on the Dakin Pool you can follow the City of Bangor Municipal Pools page or follow the Friends of Dakin Pool Facebook page.

