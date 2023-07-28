‘Bryan’s Ride’ raises money for kid’s scholarships

Nine year old remembered following his tragic death
Nine year old remembered following his tragic death
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
WALDO COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A family is honoring their son who tragically passed away by holding a motorcycle ride and community gathering for a second year in a row.

Bryan Totman died at just 9-years-old.

The event raises money for kids to receive scholarships to the Challenger Space Camp, something Bryan really loved.

The ride will start at Troy A. Howard Middle School in Belfast Saturday morning.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and kickstands are up at 10 a.m.

They will travel through Waldo County and end at the Creative Apparel building at 218 Augusta Road in Belmont at 1 p.m.

Families can then gather for a BBQ, live music and more, all in honor of Bryan.

For more information you can go to Bryan’s Ride on Facebook.

