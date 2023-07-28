Belgrade Lakes to host annual loon calling contest

The contest takes place Saturday, August 5
(Brianna Bires)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - How is your loon call? Have you ever tried to sound like a loon?

If not, here’s your chance to step up to a mic, and try your voice at loon calling!

The Belgrade Lakes Region is getting ready to host their annual Loon Calling Contest.

It’s being held at the Belgrade Boat Landing on Saturday, August 5th.

Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m. The loon-calling starts at 7 p.m.

All ages can participate.

This event has been going on for almost 40 years now, and the owners of Castle Island Camps say it’s exciting to see people come back year after year for this event.

More info can be found here.

