Belgrade Lakes to host annual loon calling contest

BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - How is your loon call? Have you ever tried to sound like a loon?

If not, here’s your chance to step up to a mic, and try your voice at loon calling!

The Belgrade Lakes Region is getting ready to host their annual Loon Calling Contest.

It’s being held at the Belgrade Boat Landing on Saturday, August 5th.

Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m. The loon-calling starts at 7 p.m.

All ages can participate.

This event has been going on for almost 40 years now, and the owners of Castle Island Camps say it’s exciting to see people come back year after year for this event.

“It goes back to the previous owner, Horatio Castle. I think his first year was 1984. It was an activity. It was a very busy day. They do the bean whole supper for the fire department that day and they came up with the idea for this loon calling. It stuck. It has continued every year and Castle Island has hosted every year now.”

