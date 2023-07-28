Bail set for man involved in Southwest Harbor hit-and-run

State Police say 31-year-old John Holdsworth has been charged with manslaughter after they say he struck and killed 35-year-old Amber Robbins of Tremont on Main Street and didn’t stop driving.(Hancock County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A judge set bail for a man involved in a hit and run in Southwest Harbor in an Ellsworth courtroom Friday.

Bail for 31-year-old John Holdsworth from Hancock was set at $10,000.

Holdsworth was arrested Thursday for the hit and run death of 35-year-old Amber Robbins of Tremont.

Robbins’ body was found in a ditch on Main Street in June.

Police say she was hit by a car the night before.

The prosecution claims that Holdsworth turned himself in and appeared to be cooperating with the investigation, but would go back to the scene and try to tamper with evidence.

The prosecution also called his involvement in this incident “concerning.”

He’s being held at the Hancock County Jail.

