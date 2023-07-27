While blood transfusions save lives every day, Northern Light Health has a new way to save

Cell-Saver
Cell-Saver(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Recycling things like bottles and cans is a familiar concept,  but what about blood?

The Cell-Saver program at Northern Light Heath is making that possible.

Northern Light Anesthesia Tech. and Patient Blood Management Educator, Jon Seifert explains, “This is our reservoir here, push start. Right now, we’re in standby mode. We’ll push start again because what we’re gonna do is take our blood from the field, we’re going to draw it down, and we’re actually going to fill the bowl.”

Cell-Saver takes blood from patients and essentially cleans the blood, removing factors such as plasma, white blood cells, clotting agents, and platelets.

Then, return red blood cells to the patient.

Northern Light’s Director of Patient Blood Management, Dr. Kael Mikesell said, “It was all based on the idea that here at Eastern Maine every drop of blood in a patient counts right so like we don’t want to lose anything from that patient if we can prevent it.”

During various procedures blood loss can happen, and blood transfusions used to be the only way to replenish blood to patients.

By having Cell-Saver in the Operating Room, it reduces time, infection risk, and even the cost that could be involved in receiving blood transfusions.

And with this technology, Northern Light is able to bring the blood right from the patient and put it right back in.

Mikesell said, “While they’re in surgery, we’re doing things like Cell-Saver to prevent the loss of blood so we’re able to give them back their own blood. By doing this, we have really decreased the amount of transfusions necessary in surgery at the hospital.”

As Eastern Maine Medical Center is the second hospital to offer this program in Maine, it gives more options for folks to receive blood even if personal preferences are a factor.

“Oh, oh, it’s, it’s really awesome. It’s a lot better for the patient 100%. And also, we’re able to do everything right and the OR (operating room), we don’t have to worry about, like, getting it from some other place, and also, we have to worry about contaminants from the patient or another blood being contaminated is from the patient. So, it goes right back to them,” said Seifert.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Milbridge Days Celebration
Milbridge Days Celebration honoring town’s lobster fishing heritage this weekend
TV5 Book Club: Illustrator Shelby Crouse
TV5 Book Club: illustrator Shelby Crouse
TV5 Book Club: Illustrator Shelby Crouse
TV5 Book Club: Illustrator Shelby Crouse
Around 36,000 U.S. military service members were killed during the Korean War. 247 of them were...
Maine veterans, families remember fallen Korean War soldiers, 70 years after the Armistice