U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive in Maine wanted for kidnapping, murder in Texas

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fugitive wanted for kidnapping and murder in Texas was arrested in Bangor Thursday.

Christopher Ratcliff, 36, of Gilmer, Texas is wanted for multiple charges including first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and assault both with a deadly weapon.

U.S. Marshals in Texas and Maine have been working together and say they were able to identify Ratcliff as a passenger in a motor vehicle and were able to safely apprehend him without incident.

They say he will be arraigned here pending his extradition back to Texas.

Here’s the full release:

U.S. Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Maine Wanted for Kidnapping And Murder In Texas

Bangor, Maine – The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), Maine Violent Offender Task Force (MVOTF) announce the arrest of Christopher Ratcliff, 36, of Gilmer, Texas.

Ratcliff was wanted by authorities for warrants issued out of Harrison County, TX, for First Degree Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon. The USMS, Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force provided investigative leads to the USMS MVOTF requesting assistance in locating and apprehending Ratcliff in Maine.

Through a collaborative law enforcement effort, authorities developed information which led investigators to Bangor, ME. Task Force members were able to identify Ratcliff as a passenger in a motor vehicle and were able to safely apprehend him without incident. Ratcliff is charged as a Fugitive from Justice and will be arraigned in Maine pending his extradition back to Texas.

The USMS, Maine Violent Offender Task Force received significant assistance by the USMS, Eastern District of Texas, Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Service, Maine Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of any State or Federal Fugitive please contact the United States Marshals Service, District of Maine at MED.TIPLINE@usdoj.

