Showers & T’storms Likely Today, Heavy Rain & Damaging Winds Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure approaching the area this morning is forecast to cross the state this afternoon and evening. This will bring us showers and thunderstorms especially from late morning through the evening hours. The combination of clouds, showers and thunderstorms will result in a cooler day with highs only in the 70s to low 80s today. Humidity remains high with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe this afternoon with the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and small hail... even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out mainly from the Capital Region southward. The other concern is with the potential for very heavy rainfall. With lots of moisture available in the atmosphere and the slow movement of the showers and thunderstorms today, some spots could see a couple inches of rain fall in a short amount of time leading to the potential of flash flooding. Keep this in mind if you have travel plans this afternoon or evening, as the potential for flooding issues could lead to flooded roadways. As the saying goes “turn around... don’t drown”... never try to drive through a flooded roadway! Showers and thunderstorms will taper off from west to east later this evening and we’ll dry out as the night progresses with skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows tonight will drop to the 60s.

Friday is looking like a toasty day. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s to near 90° and dew points in the mid and upper 60s. We may see heat index values in the low to mid-90s in spots away from the coast Friday afternoon. A cold front is forecast to move through later Friday night into Saturday. Low pressure is forecast to move along that front as it crosses the state which will bring us a chance for some showers Saturday especially from mid-morning through mid-afternoon with drier weather expected later in the day. The front will also bring cooler and less humid air into the region for the weekend. Expect A BIG change in the air mass from Friday to Saturday with Saturday’s highs only in the 70s and dew points falling to the 50s. Sunday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and highs in the 70s. The cooler and comfortable weather will continue through the first half of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers and thunderstorms likely especially later this morning through the evening hours. Heavy rainfall possible. Thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts and small hail. Highs between 72°-82°, warmest east. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Highs in the 80s to near 90°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers likely, especially late morning through the early to mid-afternoon. Cooler and less humid. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Comfy. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

