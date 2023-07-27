Severe Threat Tonight. Hot & Humid Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Severe weather threat will continue until 8 PM this evening.

A low moving across parts of southern New England will be the focal point for the threat of severe weather this evening. The track of the low has been slightly farther north keeping a steady rainfall for much of the day north of Bangor. The areas of concern will be south & west of Augusta into parts of southern New Hampshire. These locations have seen some of their clouds break apart leading to more daytime heating and have also had highs in the 80s and low 90s with dew points in the 60s and low 70s, all the ingredients necessary for severe storms. There is also quite a bit of low-level shear which will promote the risk of a spin-up tornado or two south & west of Augusta. The storms that do develop across southern New Hampshire will hold their strength as they spill into parts of Maine. Storms will move through the Augusta region & MidCoast communities closer to 4-6 PM with the severe threat there expected to end by 6 PM. For the Bangor region into Downeast locales, the severe threat will last through 8 PM.

The biggest hazards for our region will be heavy rainfall leading to the risk of flash flooding along with straight line winds.

The rest of the night will have clearing skies with lows dropping into the 60s. There will also be areas of locally dense fog.

Friday will be the hottest & most humid day of the extended forecast. Highs will reach the 80s and low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Heat index values are expected to reach into the mid 90s. Make sure to find ways to stay cool & keep hydrated. A cold front will bring a chance of storms late Friday night & continuing into Saturday. There will be an isolated threat of severe storms near sunset across far northern Maine.

Saturday looks to be trending drier. There will be a few isolated showers & storms as a cold front moves towards the coast. Most locations will be dry. Once the front clears, the humidity will be falling into Saturday afternoon and highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday looks to the better of the weekend days. Mostly sunny skies with widespread 70s for highs & dew points will be down into the 50s.

A MUCH cooler & MUCH less humid airmass is expected to settle in for next week.

TONIGHT: Risk of severe weather ends by 8 PM. Skies will clear overnight with areas of locally dense fog. Lows will be dropping into the 60s. WNW winds 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs in the 80s and low 90s with dew points reaching into the low 70s. Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s. Westerly winds 5-15 mph. Threat of storms across northern Maine by early evening.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with isolated showers & storms. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be dropping.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Low humidity.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Low humidity.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s.

