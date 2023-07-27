Sentencing postponed for man accused of burning down Maine school

BATH, Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of setting the Dike-Newall Elementary School in Bath on fire, and destroying it, is now scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced in September.

Allan Thomas Vigil was in court in West Bath Wednesday and was expected to change his plea, but at the last second, his lawyer asked for a 60-day continuance, citing what he called “substantial circumstances” that were making it “hard to move forward with the case.”

The fire in June 2022 destroyed the school. Investigators say Vigil admitted setting the fire.

According to an affidavit, the fire was set inside of a storage room using a lighter and art supplies.

The document states that Bath police discovered a window in the rear of the school that appeared to be broken out, with the screen also having been cut.

An uninflated pool float was draped over the window, and nearby firefighters say they found a propane kitchen stove with a knob turned on, allowing for the free flow of propane.

Students attended class at the vacant vocational center on High Street in Bath for the last school year and will likely be there for several years.

Wednesday, the school principal told Maine’s Total Coverage it could take another three to eight years to get a new school building. The district is still working with the state to figure out applications and options for funding.

The community has rallied a lot of support for the school, students and staff, including helping provide supplies and raising money for musical instruments.

