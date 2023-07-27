Sen. Collins approved nearly $1.5 million for Lincoln Street Bridge project
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dover-Foxcroft town officials have been pushing for funding for the Lincoln Street Bridge Project and success could be in sight.
Senator Susan Collins announced Thursday nearly $1.5 million had been approved for the project in the homeland security appropriations bill for the next fiscal year.
Town officials say the bridge serves as a crucial access point for emergency response.
The bill awaits consideration by the full senate and house.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.