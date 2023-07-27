Police: Woman calls 911 after Mainer steals car she was sleeping in, ignores pleas to let her go

Damion Joyce
Damion Joyce(Cumberland County Jail)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - A woman called 911 after a man allegedly let himself into her car and drove away with her still inside.

According to officials, the woman called dispatchers around 12:25 a.m. on Thursday after a man allegedly entered her vehicle.

She told dispatchers the man, later identified as Damion Joyce of Old Orchard Beach, would not let her out of the vehicle.

The Scarborough Emergency Communications Center kept the woman on the phone as authorities worked to get the location of the car.

At some point, the woman put the call on speaker, letting dispatchers communicate with not only herself, but also with Joyce, officials said.

According to the Scarborough Police Department, Joyce intended to create “a violent encounter with police” when they found the car and potentially cause a crash with the car.

However, officials say they were able to get Joyce to stop and wait for authorities to arrive.

When police got to the scene, Joyce was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges including kidnapping, criminal restraint and theft.

