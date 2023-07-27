Police: Juvenile broke into Maine woman’s home, threatened to cut her while standing over her in bed

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A juvenile is under arrest after authorities say he broke into a home and threatened to cut a woman while standing over her bed in Brunswick.

A woman called authorities, alleging she woke up at her Beverly Drive home to a man standing over her while she was sleeping.

She said the man, who turned out to be a juvenile according to police, had threatened to cut her with a knife he had brought with him.

The woman said the juvenile did not have the knife on him, but it was left with his belongings in another room.

Authorities say the juvenile pushed past the woman and fled the home, leaving behind a pair of shoes.

Several officers arrived to the home and began to search for the suspect. Going off a description from the resident, officers went to the home of the juvenile to confirm the description was a match.

Police add a K9 was able to track the juvenile from the victim’s home to his own home, which was a few blocks away.

The juvenile suspect faces multiple charges including burglary, criminal threatening, assault and minor consuming liquor.

