Police: Juvenile broke into Maine woman’s home, threatened to cut her while standing over her in bed

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A juvenile is under arrest after authorities say he broke into a home and threatened to cut a woman while standing over her bed in Brunswick.

A woman called authorities, alleging she woke up at her Beverly Drive home to a man standing over her while she was sleeping.

She said the man, who turned out to be a juvenile according to police, had threatened to cut her with a knife he had brought with him.

The woman said the juvenile did not have the knife on him, but it was left with his belongings in another room.

Authorities say the juvenile pushed past the woman and fled the home, leaving behind a pair of shoes.

Several officers arrived to the home and began to search for the suspect. Going off a description from the resident, officers went to the home of the juvenile to confirm the description was a match.

Police add a K9 was able to track the juvenile from the victim’s home to his own home, which was a few blocks away.

The juvenile suspect faces multiple charges including burglary, criminal threatening, assault and minor consuming liquor.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

East Benton Fiddle Festival
East Benton Fiddlers Festival is this weekend
Arrested after police chase
Fairfield man arrested after leading short chase Monday
State Police say 31-year-old John Holdsworth has been charged with manslaughter after they say...
Hancock man charged with manslaughter for Southwest Harbor hit-and-run
Kiwanis International
Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis Auction now starts Friday due to weather