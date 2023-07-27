Miracle Treat Day at DQ benefits Bangor hospital

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s never a bad day for ice cream, but when you can help out local children while enjoying a sweet treat it’s a real win-win.

Thursday was Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen restaurants across the country. A dollar from every blizzard sold is donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Locally, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is benefiting from the fundraiser.

We stopped by the Broadway DQ location around lunchtime. They had four orders come in at once with 100 blizzards between them!

”The impact is absolutely incredible. When you add up that $1, it becomes $100 becomes, $1,000. And that means we can buy the equipment that kids need, the therapies, the extra assistance. One of our favorite things is just some of the fun items so that they can make their stay at the hospital a little bit more comfortable, a little bit more fun. Whether it be art supplies, paints, coloring books, Legos, anything like that to make a kid’s day a little bit more fun, brighten smiles on their faces. So this this is really special,” said Kelly Pearson, director, CMNH.

Other Dairy Queen locations taking part in Miracle Treat Day include Belfast, Brewer, Ellsworth, and Old Town.

