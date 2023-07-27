Miracle Treat Day at DQ benefits Bangor hospital

DQ on Broadway in Bangor
DQ on Broadway in Bangor(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s never a bad day for ice cream, but when you can help out local children while enjoying a sweet treat it’s a real win-win.

Thursday was Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen restaurants across the country. A dollar from every blizzard sold is donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Locally, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is benefiting from the fundraiser.

We stopped by the Broadway DQ location around lunchtime. They had four orders come in at once with 100 blizzards between them!

”The impact is absolutely incredible. When you add up that $1, it becomes $100 becomes, $1,000. And that means we can buy the equipment that kids need, the therapies, the extra assistance. One of our favorite things is just some of the fun items so that they can make their stay at the hospital a little bit more comfortable, a little bit more fun. Whether it be art supplies, paints, coloring books, Legos, anything like that to make a kid’s day a little bit more fun, brighten smiles on their faces. So this this is really special,” said Kelly Pearson, director, CMNH.

Other Dairy Queen locations taking part in Miracle Treat Day include Belfast, Brewer, Ellsworth, and Old Town.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

In just the last few weeks, schools in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Maryland have...
Augusta hosting cooling center Friday
Drug seizure in Washington County
3 arrested after month-long drug investigation in Washington County
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Judge hears final testimony in the case of teen accused of killing Mount Vernon girl
Maine’s Wild Blue Berry Weekend is back for its third year
Maine’s Wild Blueberry Weekend is back for its third year