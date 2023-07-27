Milbridge Days Celebration honoring town’s lobster fishing heritage this weekend

Milbridge Days Celebration
Milbridge Days Celebration(Richard Bondurant)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - The annual Milbridge Days celebration gets underway Friday.

It’s a big year for the town as it celebrates its 175th birthday, and it’s planning the party accordingly.

Organizers say it’s one of the largest gatherings of the year in Hancock and Washington counties.

Festivities start Friday at noon, and really get going with a pet parade at 4:00 p.m. at Milbridge Commons.

Saturday’s highlights include the grand parade, lobster and clam cookout, an outdoor concert with the 195th Army Band, and, of course, the Codfish Relay.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Honoring our Lobster Fishing Heritage.”

“Milbridge is one of the largest lobster fishing communities in America. Obviously, it’s extremely important to our economy. Many, many of our families here rely on that. The lobster industry is facing a lot of hard knocks these days and a lot challenges in a lot of different ways. So, we just wanted to take this opportunity to be proud of our lobster heritage here in Milbridge, be proud of our fishing community, and make that part of the celebration for our 175th birthday,” said Richard Bondurant, volunteer, Milbridge Days.

For a full schedule of events, visit Milbridge Days on Facebook or milbridgedays.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Chefs for 1563 holds benefit dinner for displaced Ukrainians
Chefs for 1563 holds benefit dinner for displaced Ukrainians
Bookfair in Brooklin
Children’s book fair allows authors and illustrators to connect with readers
FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line...
Maine hydropower corridor will resume construction despite big jump in cost, CEO says
Director for Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Maine DHHS announces new CDC director
Dover-Foxcroft Lincoln Street Bridge
Sen. Collins approved nearly $1.5 million for Lincoln Street Bridge project