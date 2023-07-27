Milbridge Days Celebration honoring town’s lobster fishing heritage this weekend

MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - The annual Milbridge Days celebration gets underway Friday.

It’s a big year for the town as it celebrates its 175th birthday, and it’s planning the party accordingly.

Organizers say it’s one of the largest gatherings of the year in Hancock and Washington counties.

Festivities start Friday at noon, and really get going with a pet parade at 4:00 p.m. at Milbridge Commons.

Saturday’s highlights include the grand parade, lobster and clam cookout, an outdoor concert with the 195th Army Band, and, of course, the Codfish Relay.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Honoring our Lobster Fishing Heritage.”

“Milbridge is one of the largest lobster fishing communities in America. Obviously, it’s extremely important to our economy. Many, many of our families here rely on that. The lobster industry is facing a lot of hard knocks these days and a lot challenges in a lot of different ways. So, we just wanted to take this opportunity to be proud of our lobster heritage here in Milbridge, be proud of our fishing community, and make that part of the celebration for our 175th birthday,” said Richard Bondurant, volunteer, Milbridge Days.

For a full schedule of events, visit Milbridge Days on Facebook or milbridgedays.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.