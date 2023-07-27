Maine’s Wild Blueberry Weekend is back for its third year

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The third annual Wild Blueberry Weekend will be August 5th and 6th.

Governor Mills kicked off the celebration today with an event at the Blaine House.

Mills was joined by other state officials as well as Maine wild blueberry growers and processors.

Mills is encouraging everyone to visit one of the participating wild blueberry farms or to sample products where they are available.

This year, Wild Blueberry Weekend will feature farm tours and other family friendly activities at 15 different farms, including Fields Fields Blueberries in Dresden.

Co-owner Ashley Field says it’s their second year participating in the event.

”It just gives us an opportunity for people to come into our farm and to sort of just see the wild blueberry world. It is a great learning opportunity for people, it is a great opportunity for people to taste things and also just to get to know their farmer and where their food comes from,” Field said.

”Be it resolved that I, Janet T Mills, Governor of the State of Maine, do hereby proclaim the weekend of August 5th and 6th, 2023 as Wild Blueberry Weekend,” Gov. Mills said.

Maine produces nearly 100% of all wild blueberries in the United States.

It’s one of the top three specialty crops produced in the state.

