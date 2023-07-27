Maine woman hit, killed by teen driver

Due to his age, the boy's name was not released. Police had not announced any charges.(wabi)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WINDHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a 16-year-old boy hit and killed a woman who was walking along a road in Windham.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday on Swett Road near the intersection with Cartland Road.

Police say Deborah Livengood, 74, of Windham, was walking north on Swett Road when she was hit by a 2020 Toyota Tacoma that was headed south.

She died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

The crash was still under investigation on Wednesday, but police said it appeared the driver was not paying attention. Due to his age, the boy’s name was not released. Police had not announced any charges.

Livengood is at least the sixth pedestrian killed in a crash in Maine this year.

Poll question
Poll questions and results
