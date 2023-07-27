Maine veterans, families remember fallen Korean War soldiers, 70 years after the Armistice

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On July 27, 1953, an armistice agreement was signed bringing an end to the Korean War.

Around 36,000 U.S. military service members were killed during that conflict. 247 of them were from Maine.

Those service members were honored during a ceremony Thursday at the Maine Korean War Memorial in Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor.

The Burton - Goode - Sargent chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association hosted the ceremony.

A bell rang to honor each of the 247 fallen service members.

“I really think it’s important for everybody to know because this war is what they call a “Forgotten War.” It was a very bad war. It was very cold. The people were freezing to death, you name it. It was very bad,” said William Dean, veteran and Maine Korean War Memorial team member.

Members of the Burton - Goode - Sargent chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association say it’s important to honor the memories of the lives lost during the conflict so they are not forgotten by future generations.

The Maine Korean War Memorial was dedicated July 29, 1995, just days after the national memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C.

The memorial reflects the work of a small group of Korean War Veterans who constructed the memorial as a way to honor all Maine servicemen and women, especially those killed in Korea.

In honor of Korean War Armistice Day, the Burton - Goode - Sargent chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association is... Posted by Alyssa Thurlow on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.