Maine DHHS announces new CDC director

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a national search, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new CDC director.

Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew has appointed Dr. Puthiery Va based on her experience in primary clinical care, epidemiology, and public health emergency response.

Dr. VA is a graduate of the University of New England and began her medical career in Maine.

She currently serves the state of Arizona in public health.

Dr. Va will begin the directing role for the Maine CDC Aug. 28.

She replaces Dr. Nirav Shah who took a role with the national CDC earlier this year.

