Judge hears final testimony in the case of teen accused of killing Mount Vernon girl

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It’s now in the hands of a judge to decide if a  teenager accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in Mount Vernon last year will be tried as adult.

The judge heard final testimony today in Waterville in the case of 16-year-old Aidan Grant.

Grant is charged with murder for the stabbing death of Brooke McLaughlin at her home in July of last year.

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy testified McLaughlin died as a result of several stab wounds to her neck, back shoulder, and chest area.

The judge is expected to issue his ruling in October.

