Huge historic estate sale in Newburgh

Jabez Knowlton General Store
Jabez Knowlton General Store(National Register of Historic Places)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A huge estate sale filled with historic pieces is set for this weekend in Newburgh.

Farrin’s Country Actions is offering the public auction of the Kimball Homestead.

Amos Kimball was a historian from Newburgh who recently died at the age of 90. According to the family, his home was part of the Jabez Knowlton estate which included an inn and a general store built around 1840. The general store building, which is on the national historic registry, is up for auction.

They say Kimball’s collections include Model T cars, carriages from the 1800s, antique furniture, extensive sets of Wedgewood china, rugs, cast iron stoves, antique phonographs, rare and historic photos and portraits, coins, stamps, advertising signs, and more.

A free preview is being held Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The auction will be held Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 starting at 10:30 a.m.

The auction is located at 2909 Western Avenue in Newburgh and will be held rain or shine.

For more information, click here.

