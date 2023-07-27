Huge historic estate sale in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A huge estate sale filled with historic pieces is set for this weekend in Newburgh.

Farrin’s Country Actions is offering the public auction of the Kimball Homestead.

Amos Kimball was a historian from Newburgh who recently died at the age of 90. According to the family, his home was part of the Jabez Knowlton estate which included an inn and a general store built around 1840. The general store building, which is on the national historic registry, is up for auction.

They say Kimball’s collections include Model T cars, carriages from the 1800s, antique furniture, extensive sets of Wedgewood china, rugs, cast iron stoves, antique phonographs, rare and historic photos and portraits, coins, stamps, advertising signs, and more.

A free preview is being held Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The auction will be held Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 starting at 10:30 a.m.

The auction is located at 2909 Western Avenue in Newburgh and will be held rain or shine.

