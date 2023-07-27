Hermon’s Michaela Saulter gearing up for first season with the Maine Black Bears

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Just the other day the University of Maine Women’s Soccer team announced their first-year players joining the squad for the upcoming season.

Among them was a familiar face.

During her time as a Hermon Hawk Michaela Saulter never lost a single game in the regular season.

And now she’s getting ready for her first experience competing at the college level.

The midfielder started all four years in high school during which she led her team to three Northern Maine Championships.

Saulter says her journey to becoming a D1 athlete was thanks in part to her teammates, coaches, and family supporting her through the years.

And that getting to play for Maine is a dream come true.

“It means everything to me honestly. I’ve grown up loving this school and this area and this community. Just to be able to be here and playing here is just such an amazing experience and I’m really fortunate,” Saulter said.

Saulter also became a two-time Maine State Premier League Champion with her club River City.

