Hancock man charged with manslaughter for Southwest Harbor hit-and-run

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman last month in Southwest Harbor.

State Police say 31-year-old John Holdsworth has been charged with manslaughter after 35-year-old Amber Robbins of Tremont was struck and killed on Main Street and the driver didn’t stop driving.

They say she was hit the night of June 10 and was found by someone in a ditch the next day.

The Chief Medical Examiner says Robbins died of blunt force trauma.

They did not say what led to the arrest but did say the investigation was made possible by a multidisciplinary team of partners to include the Southwest Harbor PD, Southwest Harbor FD /Rescue, MSP MCU-North, MSP Northern Field Troop, MSP Evidence Response Team, OCME, Bangor RCC, Hancock RCC, Hancock DA Office, MSP Crime Laboratory, MSP Computer Crimes Unit, MSP Garage, National Park Service, MSP Traffic Division, and several other supporting agencies.

He’s being held at Hancock County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.