Gray-New Gloucester clinch spot in Maine State Little League Championship

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 27, 2023
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Gray-New Gloucester defeated Biddeford 6-0 Wednesday night to secure their spot in the Maine State Little League Championship.

A 1-0 ball game turned into a 6-0 contest thanks in part to an RBI triple from Mason Amergian and a solo blast from Caleb Barker.

“I had two strikes and was just looking for something over the plate and then got it and just crushed it. It feels great. I mean hit a nuke and then all your teammates stand on home plate and just great feeling,” Barker said after the game.

Biddeford now awaits to see who they’ll place in the elimination bracket.

Lincoln County and Augusta play Thursday at 5:30 and the winner of that game takes on Biddeford Friday at 5:30.

Whoever wins the game on Friday takes on Gray-New Gloucester on Saturday.

However, if Gray-New Gloucester loses that game they’ll have one more opportunity to punch their ticket to Bristol for the regional tournament.

