Fairfield man arrested after leading short chase Monday

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say an 18-year-old Fairfield man was arrested after a short chase Monday.

According to the Fairfield police department, an officer tried to pull over a vehicle for defects and no inspection sticker and a short pursuit began.

Police say the driver pulled into a residence on Silver Street and a passenger ran.

The driver was identified as Jeremiah Cyr.

He’s facing multiple charges including driving to endanger and driving after suspension.

He was taken to Somerset county jail.

The incident is still under investigation and more charges are expected.

