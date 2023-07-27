Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis Auction now starts Friday due to weather

Kiwanis International
Kiwanis International(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The 73rd annual Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis Auction that was supposed to start Thursday night has been pushed back a day due to the weather.

The Kiwanis Auction at the Piscataquis Valley Fairgrounds will now start Friday and will run through Sunday.

If you’re interested in attending this year, there has been some changes to the auction times.

Friday, the live auction will run from 5-9 p.m.

For more information about Saturday and Sunday and everything this event has to offer, check out the Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis website or Facebook page.

