Children’s book fair allows authors and illustrators to connect with readers

Bookfair in Brooklin(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - Brooklin bookstore Leaf & Anna brought authors and illustrators to the peninsula Thursday for their Children’s Book Fair.

Hosted at Brooklin school, there were over a dozen children’s authors and illustrators in attendance to present their works, sign autographs, and meet readers.

Alongside the book fair were crafts from Friend Memorial Public Library and healthy snacks from Brooklin Food Corps for families to partake in.

“It definitely is the biggest event we’ve had by far,” remarked Leaf & Anna’s Book Buying Manager Shiloh Eaton.

She recalls the idea coming from Lead & Anna owner Anne Dentino a few years ago.

“And we just decided this year was the year to do it, and she told me to run with it and I started reaching out to authors. And the response was amazing, I was so happy with how many people agreed to do it,” said Eaton.

While the book fair was only from 10 a.m. to noon, signed books are still available for sale. You can find them at Leaf & Anna’s stores in Brooklin and Blue Hill.

For more information, visit their website.

