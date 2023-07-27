Chefs for 1563 holds benefit dinner for displaced Ukrainians

BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - Chefs from all over the world are utilizing their culinary skills to support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The nonprofit foundation Chefs for 1563 are holding their third benefit dinner to support internally displaced Ukrainians at Brooklin’s Lookout Inn Saturday night.

“I have gone to Ukraine several times. I worked last year with these amazing chefs that I met, and we prepared 40,000 hot meals every day and 10,000 sandwiches for Ukraine,” recalls Chefs for 1563 founder Kathleen McCloskey. “When the organization that we were working for had to leave Poland, we decided to open up our own foundation helping a small village in Ukraine that took in 1,563 internally displaced Ukrainians.”

The group’s humanitarian efforts have not stopped since returning to the States. To help raise funds and awareness about the devastation in Ukraine, Chefs for 1563 have hosted dinners around the country.

“All the food is Ukranian, very unique items that probably people have never had before, which is really fun to offer,” McCloskey describes. “We have chicken, we have fish, we’re actually going to mix crab meat in with something because we want to do a little New England fusion, we wanted to use some of the local fare.”

Beyond the experience of trying dishes from different cultures, McCloskey hopes these benefit dinners educate and inspire others to get involved in the cause. Chefs for 1563 donate money to ensure the safety and comfort of displaced Ukranian people, whether it be providing food or services like an ambulance. ”I can’t help all of Ukraine, but if I can help 1,563 people, then that’s what we’re gonna do.”

For more information and to buy tickets in advance, visit Chefs for 1563′s website.

