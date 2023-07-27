Caribou farm instructed to destroy crop after the use of an illegal pesticide

Emerald Valley Ranch
Emerald Valley Ranch(WAGM)
By WAGM
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Emerald Valley Ranch, a farm in Caribou, must destroy this year’s broccoli crop after an illegal pesticide, chlorpyrifos, was found by the Maine Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry (DACF).

Jim Britt, of the Maine DACF, stated that an investigation on the farm was prompted after an anonymous tip.

Britt stated: “Upon receiving the tip, a BPC environmental specialist visited the farm to conduct an inspection, interview field workers, and collect numerous plant and soil samples. The inspection and subsequent laboratory analysis confirmed the use of Chlorpyrifos. The farm voluntarily withdrew the product from sale and began destroying the crop. Two investigations are ongoing by the Board of Pesticides Control and one by the Division of Quality Assurance and Regulation.”

The farm admitted to applying the pesticide to their broccoli crop and in other fields, which laboratory results confirmed.

The State of Maine banned the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos as of January 1, 2022, due to the negative health effects it may have on consumers.

According to the CDC, chlorpyrifos can be dangerous when inhaled or ingested as it can result in a variety of nervous system effects, such as headaches, blurred vision, and salivation to seizures, coma, and death.

In a letter to Drew Ayer, the owner of Emerald Valley Ranch, Commissioner Amanda E. Beal of the Maine DACF ordered the broccoli crop to be disposed of immediately on-site. The letter stated, “The broccoli, believed to be on refrigerated trucks at your farm and ready for shipment into commerce, is found to be unsound, potentially deleterious to health, or otherwise unsafe for human consumption, and therefore, it is declared to be a nuisance.”

DACF will sample all broccoli that the farm intends to sell for the remainder of the season.

Two additional investigations are ongoing by the Board of Pesticides Control and the Division of Quality Assurance and Regulation.

