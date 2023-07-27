Bangor man indicted for stabbing a minor in grocery store

The incident occurred in Shaw’s supermarket on Maine St. in Bangor
Shaw's stabbing incident in Bangor, April 2023
Shaw's stabbing incident in Bangor, April 2023(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man accused of stabbing a minor in a supermarket has been indicted.

18-year-old Aden Zowghi is charged with elevated aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault.

In April 2023, police said Zowghi got into a verbal altercation with a minor for a short period of time in Shaw’s supermarket on Main Street in Bangor.

They believe after the altercation, Zowghi stabbed the minor multiple times.

No word on when Zowghi will return to court.

