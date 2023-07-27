“Auction of the decade” happening in Newburgh this weekend

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Auction officials are calling an estate sale in Newburgh this weekend “the auction of the decade.”

Collectors from across the U.S. are flying in for the auction at the Kimball Homestead on Western Avenue.

Amos Kimball was a well-known Maine historian and antique collector. He recently passed away at the age of 90, leaving behind his expansive collection.

Items include Model T cars, carriages from the 1800s, antique furniture, china, rugs, coins, stamps, and more.

“In my 45-year career it’s the biggest undertaking I’ve ever taken on,” said Rusty Farrin, auctioneer and owner, Farrin’s County Auctions. “This is probably one of the last collections you’ll see in the State of Maine ever take place like this.”

Kimball’s homestead included a preserved general store from around 1840. That building is also up for auction.

If you’d like to see everything for yourself, there’s a free preview at the property running through Friday at 4:00 p.m.

The auction gets underway both Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

It’s located at 2909 Western Avenue in Newburgh.

