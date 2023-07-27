Aroostook County town votes to allow liquor sales on weekdays

Island Falls
Island Falls
By WAGM
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WAGM) - Residents of Island Falls will decided Wednesday on a referendum that was originally supposed to be voted on nearly 4 decades ago.

It was discovered by a state inspector that Island Falls establishments were only allowed to serve alcohol on Sundays. The ordinance would that have allowed sales Monday through Saturday had been prepared but was never brought before voters and had been forgotten about for nearly 40 years. After it was discovered, a public hearing was held and the issue was added to their July 26 municipal ballot.

Jutta Beyer, the Town Manager of Island Falls says: “Well we found out that apparently the town does not have the authority to sell liquor during the week from Monday through Saturday, so we’re only allowed to sell liquor on Sundays. We just want to make it right so that our businesses can be selling liquor during the week legally.”

The measure passed by a vote of 102 voting Yes and 4 voting No.

