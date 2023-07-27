3 arrested after month-long drug investigation in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested Wednesday after a month-long drug investigation in Washington County.

Mandy Kane, 42, of Addison was arrested in Cherryfield on a warrant for unlawful trafficking of cocaine.

Authorities say while in Cherryfield, they arrested 20-year-old Samantha Jo Moore, of Addison and Willie Wynn of New York during a traffic stop.

Moore is charged on a warrant for trafficking fentanyl.

Wynn was initially charged for theft after police say they found a gun in his pocket.

Police then searched Wynn’s motel room in Milbridge and say they found cocaine and fentanyl.

Wynn is also facing drug trafficking charges.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.