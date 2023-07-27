3 arrested after month-long drug investigation in Washington County

Drug seizure in Washington County
Drug seizure in Washington County(Maine Drug Enforcement Agency)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested Wednesday after a month-long drug investigation in Washington County.

Mandy Kane, 42, of Addison was arrested in Cherryfield on a warrant for unlawful trafficking of cocaine.

Authorities say while in Cherryfield, they arrested 20-year-old Samantha Jo Moore, of Addison and Willie Wynn of New York during a traffic stop.

Moore is charged on a warrant for trafficking fentanyl.

Wynn was initially charged for theft after police say they found a gun in his pocket.

Police then searched Wynn’s motel room in Milbridge and say they found cocaine and fentanyl.

Wynn is also facing drug trafficking charges.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

DQ on Broadway in Bangor
Miracle Treat Day at DQ benefits Bangor hospital
In just the last few weeks, schools in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Maryland have...
Augusta hosting cooling center Friday
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Judge hears final testimony in the case of teen accused of killing Mount Vernon girl
Maine’s Wild Blue Berry Weekend is back for its third year
Maine’s Wild Blueberry Weekend is back for its third year