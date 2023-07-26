Warm & Humid Today, Showers & T’storms Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lingering showers and thunderstorms over coastal and Downeast areas will move out early this morning and overall we’ve got a nice day for our Wednesday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Dew points will be in the mid and upper 60s which of course will make it feel warmer. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms return to our forecast on Thursday low pressure approaches. This will bring us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms from late morning through the evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe Thursday afternoon with the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and small hail. With more clouds and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, temperatures will be a tad cooler with afternoon highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Friday is looking like the hottest day of the week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s to near 90° and dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. We may see heat index values in the low to mid-90s in spots away from the coast Friday afternoon. A cold front is forecast to move through later Friday night into Saturday bringing us a chance for some showers Friday night into Saturday. The front will also bring cooler and less humid air into the region for the weekend. Showers will be possible Saturday morning through early afternoon then drying out and brightening up as the afternoon progresses. A BIG change in the air mass though from Friday to Saturday with Saturday’s highs in the 70s and dew points falling to the 50s. Sunday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and highs in the 70s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs between 79°-87°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Light south/southwest wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely late morning through the evening hours. Heavy rainfall possible. Thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts and small hail. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot, and humid. Highs in the 80s to near 90°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible during the morning then brighter and drier during the afternoon. Cooler and less humid. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Comfy. Highs in the 70s.

