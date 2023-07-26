Strong To Severe Storms Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Isolated showers & storms have started to develop across the Crown of Maine and will die out after sunset. The rest of the region will keep mostly clear skies overnight with lows that will be mostly in the 60s. Some areas of patchy fog possible.

Thursday looks to be an active weather day as an approaching low will bring the threat of showers & storms with some of these storms potentially becoming severe. Clouds will spread across the region in the morning and rain will move into parts of western & northern Maine by midmorning. The rain & storms will spread east throughout the day reaching the Bangor region by the lunch hour. Some of these storms will track over the same location for a long time, resulting in heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Storm intensity will increase from early to midafternoon and this is when we will see the greatest window of severe storms. Far southern & western Maine will have the best potential for severe storms, our region is under a Marginal risk. Main hazards for us will be heavy rainfall, strong & damaging winds along with hail. As you get south & west of Augusta, there will be an isolated tornado risk.

Hazards across central & eastern Maine will include large hail, damaging wind gusts & heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. (wabi)

The low will clear the region later in the evening Thursday. Thursday will also be slightly cooler than expected with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points will still be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday will be the hottest & most humid day of the extended forecast. Highs will reach the 80s and low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Heat index values are expected to reach into the mid 90s. Make sure to find ways to stay cool & keep hydrated. A cold front will bring a chance of storms late Friday night & continuing into Saturday.

Saturday will not be a washout, but there will be the threat of scattered showers & storms as the front crosses the region. The humidity will be falling into Saturday afternoon and highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday looks to the better of the weekend days. Mostly sunny skies with widespread 70s for highs & dew points will be down into the 50s.

A MUCH cooler & MUCH less humid airmass is expected to settle in for next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the 60s with a SW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & humid. Highs in the 70s and low 80s with dew points reaching into the low 70s. Early afternoon threat for strong to severe storms. Heavy rain, gusty winds & hail will be the biggest concern. SW wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs in the 80s and low 90s with dew points reaching into the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with scattered showers & storms. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be dropping.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Low humidity.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Low humidity.

