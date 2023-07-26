Revered raspberry tarts return to Frank’s Bake Shop

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another summer means another season of fruit tarts at Frank’s Bake Shop.

Bernadette Gaspar developed the recipe for the tarts in the 1990s, crowning her the ‘Tart Queen’ of Frank’s.

In her own words, Gaspar describes the tarts as, “A little cookie shell, a little mixture of the flavor of whatever berry, with cream cheese just to coat it so it doesn’t sog out, and then we put some fresh berries on top of that and then cover it with the sauce and then whipped cream.”

As they come into season, the bakery uses strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries sourced from local farmers to make the iconic treats.

Brett Soucy, Gaspar’s nephew, has been the owner of Frank’s for six years. “We have probably three people that we work with. There’s one gentleman in particular named Jim, he’s spectacular, drives the berries every day from Newburgh, Maine,” says Soucy about the arrangements. “We’re pretty much his only customer, and we take care of him, and he takes care of us. It’s worked really well.”

While Gaspar retired in 2017, her legacy and tart recipe lives on. The resident ‘Tart Princess’ is baker Jennifer Moors, who has been at Frank’s for nearly nine years.

“Bernadette, the Queen, trained me my first day here, and then we just kind of got paired up, and we just kind of were a tag team,” Moors explains. “I take the role as Tart Princess with passion, I love it. It’s so fun to be a part of something that’s so special to everybody.”

The tarts have become an annual staple at Frank’s, making their return an event locals can look forward to.

“We generally start getting phone calls probably two weeks before they even come in,” Soucy describes the anticipation. “It seems like that’s when summer starts around here, when the raspberry tarts hit.”

With fresh ingredients, a time-tested recipe, and true love and attention to detail, this summer is sure to be another great season for fruit tarts at Frank’s Bake Shop!

Frank’s Bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and they recommend calling ahead to ensure you get your tarts.

They also offer gluten-free tart options.

For more information, find Frank’s Bake Shop’s website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.