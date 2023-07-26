Multiple cars submerged after heavy rain in Lewiston, Auburn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Emergency crews across the Lewiston and Auburn areas are working to clear cars that have driven onto flooded roads Tuesday night.

Multiple flash flood warnings were issued throughout the evening, warning residents of the potential for heavy rain, hail and thunderstorm conditions.

Reports of downed trees and power lines, as well as resulting power outages, have been pouring into the Lewiston-Auburn emergency dispatch center.

Photos from outside of a Dunkin’ on Center Street in Auburn show a car submerged nearly over the windshield.

Flooding on Center Street in Auburn (WMTW)

