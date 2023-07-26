Miracle Treat Day is Thursday

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a great way to enjoy a sweet treat and help a good cause.

Thursday is Miracle Treat Day at local Dairy Queens.

Participating locations throughout the area will donate a one dollar or more from the sale of every Blizzard to the only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital north of Portland, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The funds ensure kids and families have access to specialized, high-quality care.

Dairy Queen locations in Bangor, Belfast, Brewer, Ellsworth, and Old Town are taking part.

