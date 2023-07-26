Maine’s favorite summer meal will benefit the lobster industry and their families

Enjoy a new twist on the Maine Lobster roll with the debut of the
Enjoy a new twist on the Maine Lobster roll with the debut of the (PRNewswire)
By Angela Luna
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Ellsworth, Maine (WABI) -Union River Lobster Pot in Ellsworth is the only local restaurant participating in “Celebrate the Maine Lobster Roll” where every roll sold will support lobstermen and industry members.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance, an organization that works to ensure the health and sustainability of the fishery for future generations.

“We’re really proud to support our local fishermen in the fishing industry. Really because it’s the last of the saltwater frontier. And, that is these are independently owned over 6000 licensed fishermen up and down the coast, fishermen and women, and so, this is our way of supporting them,” Owner of Union River Lobster Brian Langley

Regulations on the fishing industry have affected lobstermen.

These donations can help combat the costs of repairing or replacing damaged equipment.

“I was hauling one of my trawls out there, and it failed, and I lost five traps. So, before I could even make one dolar yesterday, I had to replace those five traps that included between them, so it’s getting up around 600 bucks,” said Lobsterman Brian Tripp

You can enjoy a lobster roll for a good cause from now until July 31st while also learning more about the lobster fishing industry.

“I think it’s important that they realize that they’re not just buying it from some huge company or some big factory freezer or whatever. They’re buying it from a guy that gets up at four o’clock in the morning and puts his boots on and goes to work,” said Tripp.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

