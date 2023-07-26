Maine State Police respond to crossover crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Maine state police responded to a crossover crash in Plymouth on July 25.

Police say at approximately 2:45 pm, troopers responded to a two vehicle crash at mile marker 161 southbound on 1-95 in Plymouth.

23-year-old Nicholas Johnson of Winterport was driving and attempted to use a crossover.

However, police believe he traveled into the path of a tractor trailer unit driving in the same direction and the unit struck the car.

The car went off the road and trapped Johnson inside his vehicle, however he was retrieved and transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Maine state police want to remind drivers that using crossovers is not permitted for any reason whatsoever, in fact it’s illegal and highly dangerous.

They’re asking Mainers to stay aware and drive safely.

