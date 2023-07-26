Maine lawmakers voted to give themselves a raise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine lawmakers voted Tuesday to give themselves a raise.

They gave final approval to a boost in their annual stipends from $20,000 to $25,000 in year one, usually a six-month session, and from $15,000 to $20,000 in year two, usually a four-month session.

The total cost will be $1.7 million starting in the 2024-2025 term.

The bill now goes to the Governor for her approval.

The legislature and governor previously approved the next governor’s salary to go up in 2027 from a nationwide low of $70,000 to $125,000 a year.

