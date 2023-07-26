Leaf and Anna to host bookfair at Brooklin School

Leaf and Anna hosts book fair at Brooklin School
Leaf and Anna hosts book fair at Brooklin School(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - A children’s book fair is going to be held in Brooklin Thursday.

The event is being hosted by leaf and Anna at the Brooklin School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over a dozen authors and illustrators including Chris Van Dusen will be attending.

There will be a meet and greet with the authors and illustrators, crafts, a marketplace of books and snacks available

For more information, go to https://leafandanna.com/.

