Leaf and Anna to host bookfair at Brooklin School
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - A children’s book fair is going to be held in Brooklin Thursday.
The event is being hosted by leaf and Anna at the Brooklin School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Over a dozen authors and illustrators including Chris Van Dusen will be attending.
There will be a meet and greet with the authors and illustrators, crafts, a marketplace of books and snacks available
For more information, go to https://leafandanna.com/.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.