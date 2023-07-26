Leaf and Anna to host bookfair at Brooklin School

BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - A children’s book fair is going to be held in Brooklin Thursday.

The event is being hosted by leaf and Anna at the Brooklin School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over a dozen authors and illustrators including Chris Van Dusen will be attending.

There will be a meet and greet with the authors and illustrators, crafts, a marketplace of books and snacks available

For more information, go to https://leafandanna.com/.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.