Kiwanis Club of Dover-Foxcroft will hold its 73rd Annual Auction over four days

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Kiwanis Club of Dover-Foxcroft will hold its 73rd Annual Auction over the next four days.

The Silent Auction begins on Thursday at 5:00 pm and ends on Saturday at 8:00 pm.

Along with amazing items, participants will have a chance to win a grand prize of $500.

The four day blitz will conclude on Sunday with a Cash ‘N’ Carry Barn sale from 1:00 - 4:00 pm.

Tony Nelson, Chief Communications Officer at Foxcroft Academy was a guest during our TV 5 News on Wednesday.

“You can pick up amazing items on the cheap. Of course we want you to bid high and bid often, hahahaha. We have tools, household items, and even a boat that will be up for auction,” said Nelson.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

