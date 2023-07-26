Judge to determine how teen charged with murder will be tried

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A hearing is underway at Waterville District Court to determine if a now 16-year-old charged with murder will be tried as a juvenile or an adult.

Aidan Grant, who was 15 at the time, is accused of killing 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin at her Mount Vernon home in July of last year.

The State called several witnesses today.

Dr. Liam Funtes, the deputy chief medical examiner, performed the autopsy on McLaughlin.

Funtes said McLauglin was stabbed several times in the neck, back, shoulder, and chest area.

While some of those stab wounds were individually fatal, Funtes determined the cause of death to be all of the injuries collectively.

State Police Detective, Corporal Mark Ferreria, testified he spoke with McLaughlin’s mother that day.

A recording of the interview was played in court where her mother said Grant had been in a relationship with her daughter for five months.

She says she came home from work with a birthday cake for Grant, who turned 15 that day, and noticed the front door unlocked, which was unusual.

She says she went inside, noticed a knife on the table and vomit on the bathroom sink, then found her daughter’s body on the living room floor.

In another recording, Grant’s mother testified he told her he saw a figure of a white male in the home with an object in his hands, then got in the car and drove off.

Defense Attorney John Pelletier said Grant alleged McLaughlin tried to strangle him and police did not follow up with a proper investigation.

It is up to District Court Judge Andrew Benson to determine how Grant will be tried.

