Former Bangor television station employee indicted on theft charges

Gavel
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former employee for a Bangor television station has been indicted on theft charges.

According to District Attorney Chris Almy, Melissa Moran, the former accounts manager for WVII/WFVX stole more than $200,000 from the station over a period of two years.

Almy says a local credit union flagged suspicious activity, and Moran told them she was depositing checks in her account because the station account was hacked.

After police spoke with Moran, they say she admitted to everything.

Looking at her expenses, police say they found $80,000 worth of payments to Apple, which Moran said was for a Bingo game she played.

Authorities say more than $100,000 was used for things such as makeup, cosmetics, eating out and tanning.

Police say Moran also admitted to buying tickets to Florida with the stolen money.

The station told authorities they also found Moran had stolen $30,000 in cash from vendor payments.

