Deputy superintendent of 2 Maine correctional facilities charged with theft, bribery

Gerald Merrill, Jr.
Gerald Merrill, Jr.(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The deputy superintendent of the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston and the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport was arrested Tuesday.

Gerald Merrill, Jr., 61, is charged with one count of both theft and bribery, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

According to the complaint, Merrill engaged in a scheme using state funds to purchase products from certain vendors in exchange for illegal kickback payments.

The AG’s office says an investigation was launched after the Maine State Auditor’s Office noticed irregular charges on cards Merrill controlled.

On Tuesday, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Mountain View Correctional Facility and at Merrill’s residence.

He was taken into custody and transferred to the Penobscot County Jail.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday and is being held on $5,000 bail.

