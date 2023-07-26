Deputy superintendent of 2 Maine correctional facilities charged with theft, bribery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The deputy superintendent of the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston and the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport was arrested Tuesday.

Gerald Merrill, Jr., 61, is charged with one count of both theft and bribery, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

A deputy superintendent with the Maine Department of Corrections made his first court appearance in Bangor today.

Gerald Merrill, 61, of Abbott, was arrested on felony theft and robbery charges. He’s being held on $5,000 bail. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/rIlgftGu9l — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) July 26, 2023

According to the complaint, Merrill engaged in a scheme using state funds to purchase products from certain vendors in exchange for illegal kickback payments.

The AG’s office says an investigation was launched after the Maine State Auditor’s Office noticed irregular charges on cards Merrill controlled.

On Tuesday, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Mountain View Correctional Facility and at Merrill’s residence.

He was taken into custody and transferred to the Penobscot County Jail.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday and is being held on $5,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.