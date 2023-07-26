Bill banning sale of flavored tobacco will not be addressed until next year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The bill to end the sale of flavored tobacco will not be addressed again until next year.

Legislature tabled the bill during their session Tuesday, which means the House of Representatives likely won’t discuss the bill until next year.

The bill was approved by senate in June.

A few towns across Maine, including Bangor and Bar Harbor, have already banned the sale of flavored tobacco.

